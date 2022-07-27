United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.61

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on United Internet from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Internet from €36.00 ($36.73) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

United Internet Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also

