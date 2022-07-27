United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,077 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of United Parcel Service worth $543,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $17,147,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.33.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.07. The stock had a trading volume of 51,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

