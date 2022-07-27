USD Coin Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion and $8.38 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin Coin Profile

USD Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 55,061,191,661 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

