USD Coin Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion and $8.38 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001024 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
USD Coin Coin Profile
USD Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 55,061,191,661 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.