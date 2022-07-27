Validity Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.28 Million (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00008295 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000817 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001503 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.
About Validity
VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,630,016 coins and its circulating supply is 4,628,919 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Validity
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
