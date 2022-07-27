Validity Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.28 Million (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00008295 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002167 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,630,016 coins and its circulating supply is 4,628,919 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.