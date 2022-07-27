Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $233.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.37.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

