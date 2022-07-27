Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 958,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $100,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

