Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 35.5% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $42,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.73. 15,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,286. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.87.

