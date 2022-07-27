Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $9.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.81. 2,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.31 and a 200-day moving average of $377.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

