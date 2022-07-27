Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.37 and last traded at $81.45. Approximately 7,142,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,519,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.86.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.40.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
