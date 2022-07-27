Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.37 and last traded at $81.45. Approximately 7,142,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,519,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.40.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 79.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

