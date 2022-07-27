Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.33. 2,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,982. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.