Vanilla Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $780,315.00 and $10.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00005993 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033433 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1.

