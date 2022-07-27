Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.55 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.55 million and $59,752.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,752.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.15 or 0.06984626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00133122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00254501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.23 or 0.00699839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00545673 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005585 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,656,810 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

