Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.76

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.76 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.81). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.81), with a volume of 3,944 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,600.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.84.

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment to pub and hospitality industry.

