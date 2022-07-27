Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 335,190 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,677,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Coca-Cola worth $237,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $274.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

