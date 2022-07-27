VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. Approximately 108,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.10.

In related news, Director Bradley W. Wells purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$73,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,888,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,706,700.96. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,190 shares of company stock worth $100,275.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

