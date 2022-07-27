Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.05-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20-$3.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 682,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,187. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.69. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,971. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

