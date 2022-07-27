Warp Finance (WARP) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $172,643.36 and $42,549.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $36.94 or 0.00162063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.