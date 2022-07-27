Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 217 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total transaction of $21,541,375.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,268 shares of company stock worth $53,221,004. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $32.05 on Wednesday, hitting $808.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,975,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $712.62 and its 200-day moving average is $850.27. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $838.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

