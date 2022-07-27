Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hess (HES)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hess (NYSE: HES) recently:

  • 7/19/2022 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/19/2022 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $161.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/19/2022 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/19/2022 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $158.00 to $143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/15/2022 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 6/24/2022 – Hess was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $126.00.
  • 6/14/2022 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 6/6/2022 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/31/2022 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $139.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hess Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HESGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Hess by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,052,000 after buying an additional 270,119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hess by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hess by 155.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Hess by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

