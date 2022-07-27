WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Stock Price Down 4%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

