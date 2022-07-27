WeTrust (TRST) Trading Up 76.7% Over Last 7 Days

WeTrust (TRST) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $199,989.94 and $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 76.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,855.95 or 0.99998264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00127960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029848 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

TRST is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

