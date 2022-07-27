XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.10

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.10 and traded as high as $23.37. XOMA shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 28,022 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $256.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.91.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. XOMA had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. On average, analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,822 shares in the company, valued at $352,768.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other XOMA news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,531.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $746,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,768.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in XOMA by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 100.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

