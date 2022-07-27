Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.28. 4,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 143,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.
Xponential Fitness Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $644.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.87.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xponential Fitness (XPOF)
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.