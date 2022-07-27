Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.28. 4,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 143,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $644.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.87.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

