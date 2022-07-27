Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (ZPT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $182,083.06 and $40,169.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032142 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeepin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.