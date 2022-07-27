Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,787 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $396.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $421.91 and a 200-day moving average of $422.53. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.