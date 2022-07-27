Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after purchasing an additional 541,656 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.7 %

ZTS stock opened at $176.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.83. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

