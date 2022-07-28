11,838 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

