20,599 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
CATH traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.70. 72 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,529. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend
