21,382 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after acquiring an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,374,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 743,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,712,000 after acquiring an additional 205,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,268. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.34.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.