3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. 3M updated its FY22 guidance to $10.30-10.80 EPS.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.78. 33,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,570. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at 3M

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in 3M by 19.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,535,000 after buying an additional 201,750 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 3M by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,692,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,040,000 after buying an additional 171,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in 3M by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 349,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,975,000 after buying an additional 85,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.