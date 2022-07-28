3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Increased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM opened at $138.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $202.77.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

