57,490 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 237,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.2 %

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,167,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

