6,757 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of MO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 101,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,601,559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
