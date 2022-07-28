6,757 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 101,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,601,559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.