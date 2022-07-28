8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.79 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 190,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,120. The company has a market capitalization of $619.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $56,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,929.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $56,088.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,929.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,834 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

