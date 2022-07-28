Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,977 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $55,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $212,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 32.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Profile



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

