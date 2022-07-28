Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 9,189 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,874 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $69,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after buying an additional 298,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $169.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

