Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,339 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.57% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $73,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $198.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $266.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.58.

