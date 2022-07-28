Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $54.69 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $54,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,560 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,417,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,312,000 after acquiring an additional 182,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,376,000 after acquiring an additional 264,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $116.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.69. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.