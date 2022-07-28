Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 54,513 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 827,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,513 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $92,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 373,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after purchasing an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after buying an additional 116,024 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

