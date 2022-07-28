Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,555 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $83,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

