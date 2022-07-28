Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 38,202 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 705,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 38,202 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $58,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $123.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.