AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Position Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $24,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2,648.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 166,490 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 422.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.47 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

