African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.87

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 3.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,418,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after buying an additional 44,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.