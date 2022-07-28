Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the June 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KERN. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Akerna by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Akerna by 419.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Akerna by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Akerna by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna Stock Performance

Shares of Akerna stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,510. Akerna has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akerna will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Akerna

(Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.