Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ALIM stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.49. 25,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.46. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.