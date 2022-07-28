Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.35-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion. Allegion also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.45 EPS.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.85. 25,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,801. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Allegion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allegion from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.11.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 16.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Allegion by 44.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 28,674 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $9,426,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

