Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,353,000 after buying an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Allstate by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,004,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,091,000 after buying an additional 130,902 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 1.2 %

ALL stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.53. 19,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,806. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

