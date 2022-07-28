Allred Capital Management LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.96. 14,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $187.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

