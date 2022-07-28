Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in ASML by 44.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $552.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.00. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $226.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

