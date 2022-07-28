Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $233,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $77,801,000. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $60,376,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $158.09. 6,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

